REPORT: Tony Petersen out as Illinois offensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen is out after just one season with the Illini, per a report from Jeremy Werner at Illini Inquirer. Petersen came to Champaign from Appalachian State, where he served in the same position with the Mountaineers. Under Petersen, Illinois had the 11th ranked scoring offense in the Big Ten last season, averaging 20.2 points per game. That was largely fueled by a rushing attack that finished middle of the pack in seventh in the conference. The Illini passing offense ranked last in the league, putting up just 156.2 passing yards per game, 121st in the country out of 130 FBS schools.

A school spokesperson said the program will not be confirming any reports of Petersen’s dismissal Tuesday night.