AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a special day in Canyon Sunday as three different women returned to the small college town for a division one basketball showdown.

The nostalgic showdown saw former West Texas A&M Lady Buffs head coach, Krista Gerlich and former Lady Buffs Guard Lexy Hightower return to the First United Bank Center to take on UNLV and former Canyon Lady Eagle, Kenadee Winfrey.