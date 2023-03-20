SURPRISE, Ariz. – The final week of spring training is here for the Texas Rangers.

After having pitchers and catchers report back on February 15, Texas is now on the verge of packing up and heading home to Arlington to prepare for the regular season.

The Rangers face the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 3:05 p.m. and then have their final open date on Tuesday.



The team plays split-squad games against San Francisco and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday and then hosts Oakland at 8:05 p.m. on Thursday.



Texas travels to Mesa for a 3:05 p.m. tilt with the Chicago Cubs on Friday and then closes out the Surprise schedule with San Diego at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.



The spring schedule concludes with two games against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Monday and 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:05 p.m. Thursday.