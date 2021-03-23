Rangers reveal how they assess talent during spring training when deciding who makes the roster

SURPRISE, Arizona (KETK) — Putting together an opening-day roster is more of a challenge for the Texas Rangers this season.

The Rangers want to win in 2021 but they also want to evaluate talent.

Some decision are business decisions. Most, however, are based on player performance. Just because a player is highly productive in Arizona, doesn’t mean the productivity will translate when the Rangers are playing a 162-game schedule.

“Listen, I don’t want to brush by spring training performance. It can be indicative of future success,” said Jon Daniels, Rangers president of baseball operations. “But we try to look at is as If we are looking for a player to do something from a hitting side and part of the goal is to give him more time to recognize off-speed (pitches) and we see he’s had a great camp but it’s largely against fastballs. That’s an example of the process we might go through.”

Manager Chris Woodward says this year’s spring training has one similar trait he’s seen in every spring training since he started playing professionally in 1995.

“We’ve got guys outperforming expectations and guys that have taken steps forward — guys we’ve previously had that have made good adjustments,” Woodward said. “And then some other guys that aren’t performing like we thought.”

And if players don’t perform at Globe Life Field during the season, Woodward believes depth is a strength.

“Overall we are in a good spot to kind of hit the ground running and then also be able to handle some adversity when things don’t go well or we deal with injuries,” he said. “We should be in a pretty good position to kind of fill some of those roles with quality position players and pitchers.”