GARLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall Lady Raiders had won 13 straight playoff games heading into their 4A state title match-up on Saturday November 18 and were searching for back-to-back state titles, but came up just short against against The Davenport Lady Wolves.

The Lady Raiders fell to The Lady Wolves in a great five set match, two sets to three (22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 17-15).