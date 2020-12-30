Raiders set for final game of season; hope to finish 8-8

The Raiders travel to Denver in Week 17 to conclude their 2020 campaign against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. In their first matchup in Week 10 at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders

defeated the Broncos by a score of 37-12 to push their lead in the all-time regular season series to 65-53-2. This marks the club’s second consecutive season finale in Denver, as the team looks for its first win on the road against the Broncos since 2015. With a victory, the team will finish with a record of 4-2 against AFC West opponents this season, which would mark the first winning mark against the division since 2010. Kickoff for the season finale is set for 1:25 p.m. PT this Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS with Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber on the call.



In the team’s final home contest at Allegiant Stadium this season, the Raiders fell to the Dolphins by a score of 25-26 to drop to 7-8 on the campaign. In the contest, TE Darren Waller shined yet again, hauling in five passes for 112 receiving yards. Waller pushed his season total to 98 receptions on the campaign, marking a new single-season franchise record among tight ends, surpassing Todd

Christensen’s former record of 95 set in 1986. Waller sits just two receptions shy of becoming the second player in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season.

WR Nelson Agholor jumped in the action as well, catching five passes of his own and a career-high 155 receiving yards, including a touchdown. His 85-yard score marked a new career long and was the team’s longest offensive score since 2017. QB Derek Carr finished 21-of34 for 336 yards and one score to earn a passer rating of 104.5. It marked his fifth 300-yard game and eighth contest with a passer rating of at least 100 this season. On the other side of the ball, DE Kendal Vickers recorded his second sack in as many games, while DT Johnathan Hankins also chipped in with his first sack of 2020.

On special teams, K Daniel Carlson continued his stellar season, tacking on another 13 points to total a league- and career high 138 through 15 games. Carlson needs just five points to set a new franchise record for a single season, which would surpass Sebastian Janikowski’s current record of 142 points scored in 2010.