Raiders release Incognito, Joyner

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders continue their moves to build their team and restructure it under the new salary cap rules. Offensive lineman Richie Incognito and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner were released by the team on Tuesday.

No further explanation was given by the team in a tweet sent out Tuesday afternoon. Neither move is a surprise. Incognito spent most of last season injured and is likely at the end of his career, Joyner never really lived up to expectations when he was signed to a four-year, $42 million deal prior to the 2019 season. The former safety played nickel cornerback for the Raiders. The team will save $9 million dollars in salary cap money with Joyner’s release.

It has also been reported that the Raiders are trading offensive lineman Trent Brown to the Patriots to save nearly $14 million in cap space.