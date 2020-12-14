Raiders highlights and player interviews after loss to Colts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was a tough day for the Raiders on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. This was supposed to be the game where the Raiders would move back into playoff contenders, instead they fell farther behind with a 44-27 loss to the Colts.

After the game the Raiders fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. The Raiders have struggled on defense throughout this season. They have given up 148 points in the fourth quarter of games in 2020, worst in the NFL. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli has taken over for Guenther on an interim basis.

The Raiders have a short week, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) visit Allegiant Stadium on Thursday. With only 3 games left in the regular season, it’s likely the Raiders (7-6) will have to win all three to have a shot at making the playoffs this season. The Raiders won in Los Angeles earlier this season.