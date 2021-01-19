Raiders Foundation grant deadline February 1

HENDERSON, Nev. – The deadline is nearing for Nevada-based entities to participate in the Raiders Foundation Investment Grant Program, a new initiative dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations in the Silver State obtain funding. Nonprofit organizations throughout the state of Nevada are encouraged to apply to the Raiders Foundation for grant funding that will support their mission and work in the community by visiting: https://www.raiders.com/grants. Applications are due at 5 pm on February 1, 2021.

The program is the latest initiative designed to inspire action for community benefit. The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders, seeks to create a strong presence in the Las Vegas community through various outreach programs and is committed to increasing and promoting community and civic health through support of the military, youth development and by growing the game of football. Funding for the grant program comes from the Raiders License Plate Program. The Silver and Black teamed up with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to release a specialty Raiders branded license plate. The plate features the Raiders shield and the iconic phrase, “Commitment to Excellence,” against a black background. The program is generating funds for the Raiders Foundation while enabling fans to show their support for the Raiders on the state’s roads and highways. Nevadans can still obtain the specialty Raiders License Plates, and contribute to the community, by going to https://dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm