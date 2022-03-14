ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Brent Sass hasn’t seen another musher in nearly 400 miles, which is a good sign for the leader of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska. He arrived in White Mountain, where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour layover before making the final 77-mile push to Nome. Sass told a film crew for the Iditarod Insider that he is not allowing himself to think about the finish line yet, mainly because defending champion Dallas Seavey remains in second place. Sass told the crew Seavey is “still right back there.” GPS tracking showed Sass with a 21-mile lead on Seavey on Monday.

Musher Brent Sass calls for his team to go as he departs the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Unalakleet, Alaska on Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Musher Dallas Seavey tends to his team during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Unalakleet, Alaska on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

Veteran musher Aaron Burmeister rides on a mostly bare-ice stretch of trail during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, as he reaches Unalakleet, Alaska on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)