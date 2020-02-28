“Good Boys” Set Sights On Olympics

(KUSA) When Kyle King qualified for the Olympic Marathon Trials with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 4 seconds, there were four other runners in Denver, Colorado who decided they would work hard to join King at the trials as a team.
They are five runners who call themselves ‘The Good Boys,’ named after the dogs in Washington Park.
“People want to run fast and pet dogs,” said King as he rounded a corner of the pond in the park with his buddies.
The five runners have been close friends for about a year, all drawn together by running fast.
