NFL to broadcast wildcard weekend on Nickelodeon

(FOX NEWS) — NFL team owners voted to expand the playoff format from 12 to 14 teams on Tuesday. This will create two additional wild-card playoff games per year, which the team owners voted to broadcast on two of its regular broadcast partners, NBC and CBS.

Both games, however, also will be aired on different platforms. NBC will air its extra game which will be broadcast at 8:15 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 on Peacock, its new streaming service, and Spanish-language network Telemundo. CBS will show its game on Nickelodeon, the popular children’s cable station, via a separately produced telecast.

The Nickelodeon game, which will be broadcast at 4:40 p.m. ET on Jan. 10, will be tailored for a younger audience.

