NEW YORK (WDAF) – The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Thursday that they have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols effective immediately.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we

have throughout the pandemic. Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to

take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and

local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL

community,” the NFL said in a memo to clubs.

Teams are still required to remain in compliance with state and local laws. They are also free to implement their own measures to protect staff and players, according to the league.

The announcement means players and staff will no longer be subjected to mandatory surveillance testing, regardless of vaccination status. The NFL said it will begin to facilitate the removal of testing trailers from club facilities.

Teams that decide not to keep a trailer on site will be required to have a space inside the facility for individuals who report COVID-19 symptoms and need to be tested.

All players and staff must continue to self-monitor for symptoms daily. Any individual experiencing COVID symptoms must report them to the club. After making the report, each individual must be tested and receive a negative test result before entering a club facility.

Those who test positive must isolate for five days.

The NFL said it doesn’t require players and staff to wear masks in club facilities unless required to do so by the team.



Teams also no longer have to display signs reminding people to physically distance and wear masks.

Some type of COVID-19 Protocol has been in place for the past two NFL seasons. While games have been postponed and rescheduled, the NFL did not have to cancel a game due to the pandemic.