New England Patriots CB Joejuan Williams arrested on drug charges in Tennessee

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Vanderbilt player and current New England Patriots Cornerback Joejuan William was arrested on drug charges last week.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on Jan.15, Williams was pulled over in Cumberland County for speeding. They say he was found to be in possession of an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia.
Williams played at Vanderbilt from 2016-2018. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
