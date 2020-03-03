Nazareth is looking for their fourth straight State Championship

NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Most high school athletic programs are geared up for track by this time in the year. For one school though, it would be weird if they were.

The Nazareth Swiftettes are state bound for the seventh year in a row after besting

New Home last week in the Regional Final, 37-30.

The Swiftettes may have had it easy for their regular season schedule but, the regional tournament they just made it out of took everything they had to win the final two games.

“Getting those two close game wins at regionals was a huge boost for us. I think we have a ton of momentum going into this weekend, so I think that helped a lot for us.” Said Senior Guard, April Schmucker.

Head Girls Basketball Coach, Eric Schilling, seemed to think much of the same way, “At this point it’s just survive and advance. Just feed off that momentum that you’ve built. We definitely played really well, had a lot of things going our way, and things not going our way. You know, I was just super proud of the way that they played, the way that they competed to get to where they are right now.”

For most of their dominant, 29-8 season, the Swiftettes’ have looked to their star player, Cambrie Heiman. In their last outing however, the star forward went down in the first quarter, leaving the team to have to rally out a win without her.

“I feel pretty good after the Regional Tournament, just because we lost Cambrie, and that was a pretty big deal, but we all came together and we pulled through. So, it gives me hope for the state tournament.” said Amy Schilderink, a senior forward on the Swiftettes.

While the team seems prepared to go on without their star player, Coach Schilling isn’t ruling out his Senior forward just yet.

Schilling said, “I mean, shes a tough kid, she’s a competitor. She’s going after her fourth straight championship. You know, I think it’s going to take a lot more than that to keep her out of it but, we’re gonna do whats best for her, and do whats best for us and just see where everything falls for Thursday and then hopefully, Saturday.”

The Swiftettes already have 23 state championship trophies sitting at home, and have won five titles out of the last six years. So, it might be safe to say the Swiftettes will be heading into the state tournament with some knowldege on how to be successful.

Senior, April Schmucker, said, “We’ve been there before. So, we know how to handle it. We know how to handle the atmosphere, the experience, and getting up early and stuff like that. I think that definetly plays a big part in how we perform during the games.”

The Swiftettes will try to continue their winning ways when they face off against The Veribest Falcons at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5.