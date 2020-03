LEVELLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Two of the four High Plains girls’ basketball teams that were in the Regional Finals punched their ticket to the State Tournament.

Watch the video above to see highlights from all four teams. Results from all of today’s games involving High Plains’ teams are listed below.

5A:

Mansfield Timberview defeats Amarillo High, 51-49.

2A:

Gruver defeats Panhandle, 34-27.

1A:

Nazareth defeats New Home, 37-30.