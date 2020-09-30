NASCAR coming to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas in 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas in Austin will host the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time on May 23, 2021.

The @NASCAR Cup Series is heading to @COTA on May 23, 2021.



Make a deposit today to get the highest priority for the best seats for this can't miss event! #NASCARatCOTA

More info: https://t.co/uPQCQkDRrX pic.twitter.com/vD3ZRENIHb — NASCAR at COTA (@NASCARatCOTA) September 30, 2020

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our passion for NASCAR, and NASCAR will be even bigger and better in Texas in 2021 with the addition of this race in Austin,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “Along with the races at Texas Motor Speedway, this will be a great experience for NASCAR fans in Texas, while also boosting the Texas economy.”

The event will be courtesy of Speedway Motorsports, which partnered with NASCAR and COTA to make it happen.

COTA features a 3.41-mile, 20-turn counterclockwise circuit, and a 2.2-mile, 15-turn short course. The facility says it’s the only one in America that hosts both Formula 1 and MotoGP annually.

Announcements on race length, course selection and the full schedule will be made in the future.

For more information, visit NASCARatCOTA.com.