Texas Rangers release 2020 schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Baseball is back in action following an agreement between MLB and the MLB players’ association.
The plan is to have a 60-game schedule with games to start on July 24.
The Texas Rangers will start the season against the Colorado Rockies at the new Globe Life Field and close the regular season with a four-game series against the defending A.L. champion Houston Astros.
Each weekday night home game will start at 7:05 CT.
It is currently unknown if MLB will allow fans despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s ruling that allows sports facilities to open to 50% capacity.
Below is the projected schedule:
- Home – July 24-26 Colorado Rockies
- Home – July 28-29 Arizona Diamondbacks
- Away – July 31-August 2 San Fransico Giants
- Away – August 4-6 Oakland A’s
- Home – August 7-9 Los Angeles Angels
- Home – August 10-12 SeattleMariners
- Away – August 14-16 Colorado Rockies
- Home – August 17-18 San Diego Padres
- Away – August 19-20 San Diego Padres
- Away – August 21-23 Seattle Mariners
- Home – August 24-27 Oakland A’s
- Home – August 28-30 Los Angeles Dodgers
- Away – September 1-3 Houston Astros
- Away – September 4-7 Seattle Mariners
- Home – September 8-10 Los Angeles Angels
- Home – September 11-13 Oakland A’s
- Away – September 15-17 Houston Astros
- Away – September 18-21 Los Angeles Angels
- Away – September 22-23 Arizona Diamondbacks
- Home – September 24-27 Houston Astros