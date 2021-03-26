Correa preparing for free agency after ‘low’ extension offer

WEST PALM BEACH (KVEO) — Astro’s shortstop Carlos Correa doesn’t anticipate agreeing on a contract extension with the club by his April 1 deadline after the rejection of an offer reportedly worth $120 million a few weeks ago.

Correa said in an interview on Thursday that there have been no further negotiations with the Houston Astros following the offer.

“You know the first offer I thought it was really low,” said Correa. “And you know if that’s how they feel about me, that’s where we stand, then I guess. I’ll go out there and play and try to win another championship for the city of Houston, and explore free agency.”

He went on to state that he is preparing to be a free agent this season, and that he will not be flexible on the deadline he set for an extension agreement.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “Once the season starts and I start playing, I’m playing my last season before I become a free agent. For me, it doesn’t make any sense to be dealing while I’m trying to focus and trying to perform and trying to help my team win ballgames. So yeah, absolutely not.”

Correa is one of the final few Astros left from the World Series team of 2017. The club has agreed with extensions for Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman but lost George Springer to a free-agent deal with the Blue Jays earlier this year.

“I understand it’s a business and I know how it goes,” Correa said. “There’s never emotions involved. I’ve given five, six years of my career to this organization. Rookie of the Year, All-Star Games, World Series champions, multiple great playoff performances. And if they don’t see me here long-term, then another team will. It’s never hard feelings. It’s a business and how it works.”