Randall High School grad Heston Kjerstad selected No. 2 overall in the MLB Draft by Baltimore Orioles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 2017 Randall High School graduate and former Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, which took Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top pick a year ago.
Kjerstad hit 35 home runs and had a batting average of .345 in his 145 games as a Razorback.
The Amarillo native was a part of two College World Series teams, including the 2018 team that came up just short of the championship.
The powerful, left-handed hitting Kjerstad was considered arguably the best all-around college outfielder in the draft.
Kjerstad becomes the highest drafted player in any of the major sports from the High Plains.
