GREENVILLE, N.C. (FOX 44) — The team from Hewitt, Texas came in as the youngest team in the Little League World Series but they didn’t back down.

Maryland jumped out to an early lead 3-0 in the first three innings with pitcher Macy Rickards opening the scoring with an RBI-single in the first inning.

The Midway All-Stars didn’t back down and continued to fight like they have all season. Texas scored four runs in the fourth inning with Kaitlyn Lowe, Alexandria Mitchell and Hayden Rios tallying RBI’s to put Midway on top, 4-3.

The girls from Delmar tied the game in the fifth inning and both teams later went to an extra inning as the score remained 4-4.

Midway All-Stars stud Zaneria Hughes held it down in the circle as she’s done throughout the tournament, but few plays were more important than the sacrifice-fly Hughes hit with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to put Midway on top for good.

That team from Hewitt, Texas had to grow up in the Little League World Series, and they did just that. Now, they return home to Waco, champions.