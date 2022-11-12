FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys know better than to underestimate Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Despite the fact the Packers have had a miserable first half of the season, the game is at Lambeau Field, in freezing temperatures, and the Packers would love to beat their former Coach, now Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys could still be without Zeke Elliott, though the star running back is doing everything he can to rehab from his recent knee injury. If Elliott doesn’t play, Tony Pollard will pick up the slack.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to beating the green and gold.

The game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Central time on Sunday.