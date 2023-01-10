FRISCO, Texas (SILVER STAR NATION) — Super Wild Card weekend ends when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Tampa Bay in a rematch of week one against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Dak Prescott and the offense started the 2022 campaign with a very poor outing, only scoring three points. The offense finished the season with bookends on the season with an embarrassing loss to the Washington Commanders in the final week of the season.

Silver Star Nation insider Mickey Spagnola says he expects a better performance from the Cowboys offensively.