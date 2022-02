Today in Amarillo: SOTX Polar Plunge

Snowy midweek and brisk temps

Amarillo VA opens Prosthetics and Rehabilitation …

New Mexico Court of Appeals reverses decision in …

Groundhog Day 2022 results: Six more weeks of winter

Every day is Groundhog Day with Punxsutawney Phil …

Keeping yourself safe while keeping yourself warm

Canyon High School advisor launches website to help …

1 dead after Monday fire in Randall County

1 man arrested after trespassing on local school …

1 man shot in Tuesday morning incident in east Amarillo