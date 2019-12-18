McLean Tigers’ Football prepares for second-straight 1A Div. I State Title Game

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The McLean Tigers are once against heading to AT&T Stadium tomorrow for the 1A Div. I Football State Championship Game, this year against an opponent they saw way back in August, the Blum Bobcats.

Watch the video above to see our preview coverage of the Tigers’ upcoming game against Blum, including interviews with their head coach, Clint Linman, and senior runningback, Ben Crockett.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

High School Football Scores

Don't Miss