AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Two High Plains teams were in action looking to stay alive for one more week in the Texas High School Football Playoffs. Mclean was able to outlast Rankin, 97-81, in a classic six-man shootout. Tascosa falls to Denton Guyer, 48-7, at The Star in Frisco.

