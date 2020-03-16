Lone Star Conference cancels all competitions for Spring semester

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Lone Star Conference announced today that all competitions will be canceled for the 2020 Spring semester. Watch the video above to see our coverage. You can find a statement from West Texas A&M about the cancellations, below.

The Lone Star Conference announced today the cancelation of all competition for the remainder of the spring season.

The decision was reached by the LSC Council of Presidents with the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic staffs and fans as the top priority.

The announcement aligns with the recent NCAA decision to cancel all spring championship events due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.

“The NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility for spring student-athletes and the subsequent swift action of our conference leadership are prudent and just actions, and they should be applauded.” West Texas A&M Director of Athletics Michael McBroom said. “My heart hurts for the student-athletes both at WT and across the country, but this will be a momentary window of time and the stadiums and arenas across the country will soon again fill and allow fans to support our teams.”

