Lone Star Conference cancels all competition for remaining spring sports

by: David Davis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lone Star Conference has announced today that they are canceling all spring sports competition, due to COVID-19. 

According to The LSC’s website, Their Council of Presidents decided that canceling spring competition was in the best of interest of health, safety, and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic staff and fans.

