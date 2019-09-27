The Locker Room: September 27, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stadiums will be lighting up the sky tonight for Friday night high school football!

District play begins in district 2-5A, as the Caprock Longhorns square off with the Palo Duro Dons. In 2A, we have a pair of really exciting games. The Stratford Elks will meet up with the number one team in 2A Division II, the Hamlin Pied Pipers, and Panhandle hosts the Wellington Skyrockets. You can see a preview of those matchups on Inside the Huddle here.

You can check back here for all of your scores and highlights. Do not forget to watch The Locker Room live on this page at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Miss it live? We will have a full replay posted after the show.

Check below to see where your team is playing:

To see scores from a previous day, or to view upcoming games, click the arrows on either side of the date on the score viewer.