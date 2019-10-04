The Locker Room: October 4, 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stadiums will be lighting up the sky tonight for Friday night high school football!

We have reached the halfway point of the high school football season. This week Inside the Huddle, Clint Brakebill and Kale Steed hand out their mid-season awards, which include player of the year, team of the year, and surprise team of the year. You can see a preview of those matchups on Inside the Huddle here.

You can check back here for all of your scores and highlights. Do not forget to watch The Locker Room live on this page at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Miss it live? We will have a full replay posted after the show.

Check below to see where your team is playing:

