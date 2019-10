AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tascosa Rebels go on the road to face the Mojo of Odessa Permian in a showdown of 2-6A powers.

Caprock has the tough test of slowing down the Abilene Cooper offense.

Plus, it is the oldest rivalry in town — Amarillo High vs. Palo Duro this week.

Hear more on Inside the Huddle here.

Clint Brakebill and Kale Steed discuss this and more Inside the Huddle.

