AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is week six of the regular season in high school football on the High Plains.

You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m. or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of all the action posted after the show.

Check below to see who your team is playing: