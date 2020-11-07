Having trouble seeing the highlights or scores? Some mobile users may need to tap here.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is week 11 of high school football on the High Plains.
You can check back here for all of your scores and highlights. Do not forget to watch The Locker Room live on this page at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We will have a full replay posted after the show.
Check below to see where your team is playing:
To see scores from a previous day, or to view upcoming games, click the arrows on either side of the date on the score viewer.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Fact-checking the election conspiracy theories swirling on social media
- Officials looking for 3 children last seen in Amarillo, believed to be in Austin area
- The Locker Room: Games, scores for Nov. 6, 2020
- Fate of popular South Texas birding spot uncertain as border wall moves closer
- Border families make the best of medical system overrun by COVID-19 crisis