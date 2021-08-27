The Locker Room: Games and Scores for Aug. 27, 2021

The Locker Room

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stadiums will be lighting up the sky tonight as high school football on the High Plains kicks off for the first time this season.

You can check back here for all of your scores and highlights. Do not forget to watch The Locker Room live on this page at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We will have a full replay posted after the show.

Check below to see where your team is playing:

To see scores from a previous day, or to view upcoming games, click the arrows on either side of the date on the score viewer.

