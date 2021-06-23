AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ziggy Hood is returning to Amarillo to coach at Palo Duro High School.
The head football coach at Palo Duro High School, Eric Mims made the announcement on social media saying, “Palo Duro would like to welcome our new Defensive Ends coach! Coach Evander “Ziggy” Hood! We are honored & humbled to have Coach Hood join our staff & cant wait for his impact & leadership to affext the North Side!”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce on a mission of economic development and improvement in north Amarillo
- Ziggy Hood Returning to Amarillo to Coach at Alma Mater
- Top 10 2020-2021 Moments: #4 Willy Luther’s Clutch Performance Helps Texline Claim Class 1A State Championship
- Man ‘pulled stingers out’ of girlfriend’s neck when swarm of bees attacked at California strip mall
- Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship: ‘I deserve to have a life’