Ziggy Hood Returning to Amarillo to Coach at Alma Mater

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ziggy Hood is returning to Amarillo to coach at Palo Duro High School.

The head football coach at Palo Duro High School, Eric Mims made the announcement on social media saying, “Palo Duro would like to welcome our new Defensive Ends coach! Coach Evander “Ziggy” Hood! We are honored & humbled to have Coach Hood join our staff & cant wait for his impact & leadership to affext the North Side!”

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss