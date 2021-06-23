Ziggy Hood Returning to Amarillo to Coach at Alma Mater

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — "We are open to anyone who wants to come and help. Anyone who wants to come and learn, and we want your participation."

That's the message of the Amarillo Area Black Chamber of Commerce. Founded in 2013, The core mission of the AABCC, according to President Timothy Gassaway, is helping business owners, especially new business owners obtain financing such as grants and loans. The organization also serves to help business owners build relationships with banks and other resources.