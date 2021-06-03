WT’s Shanna McBroom named Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – West Texas A&M University’s Shanna McBroom was named the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II player of the year on Thursday morning.

McBroom winning the award marks only the second time in program history that a Lady Buff was named the nation’s top player.

McBroom earned the NFCA Div. II catcher of the year en route to leading the lady buffs to a national title, something she recently reflected back on saying, “It’s just a crazy feeling, I mean this was on our goal board the whole entire year and …us finally reaching it is just icing on the cake. Like, there’s no better way to go out as a senior, so I’m really excited about it. I mean, it’s been a great ride Buff Nation, and I’m gonna miss everyone, but I’ll be back so don’t worry. We’ll be here cheering everybody on, so we can go get another one.”