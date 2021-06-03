WT’s Ben Azamati & Zada Swoopes Nationally Recognized

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Not one, but two West Texas A&M University Track & Field Athletes were Nationally recognized this week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Both Benjamin Azamati, and Zada Swoopes of WT were named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s NCAA Division II National Track Athletes of the Year on Wednesday afternoon.

Azamati, the freshman from Akim Oda, Ghana had an endless list of jaw-dropping performances this season, including finishing first in both the 100 and 200-meters at the 2021 NCAA DII Outdoor Track & Field Championships while also, running the anchor leg on the 4×100-meter relay that finished second.

In the 100m, Azamati ran the fifth-fastest times in NCAA DII history highlighted by his 9.97 at the Texas Relays, which was the fastest time in the world at the time.

Swoopes, a native of Whitewright, was a star in the shot put this season, as she won the national title in the event for the second time in her career, and first since her freshman season in 2018.

She broke Adriane Blewitt’s 18-year-old championship record with her toss of 58-8.5 (17.59m) on her sixth and final attempt of the competition. She also qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials at the Lone Star Conference Championships with the third-best mark in NCAA DII history, 58-1.25 (17.71m).