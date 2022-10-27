AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement, the United States Team Penning Association and West Texas A&M University will host multiple events in the last days of October, including a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday evening and “Bull Bash III” on Saturday.
The Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, according to the announcement, will be hosted by WTAMU and include a free costume contest as well as Trick or Treating opportunities. Further, organizers expect vendors, horses, and an appearance by the WT mascot “Thunder.” The event is expected to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Amarillo National Center at 3301 SE 10th Ave.
On Saturday, with tickets starting at $19 and free for children six years old and younger, organizers announced that the Amarillo National Center will have the USTPA “Bull Bash III” at 6:30 p.m. According to information from the Tri-State Expo, over 30 of the best Bull Riders around the world will be set to participate, with world champions crowned after the final rounds. Seth Ward & The Silence will also perform a concert after the event.
While the Trunk or Treat on Thursday is free to enter, tickets for Bull Bash III can be found online.