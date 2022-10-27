AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement, the United States Team Penning Association and West Texas A&M University will host multiple events in the last days of October, including a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday evening and “Bull Bash III” on Saturday.

The Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, according to the announcement, will be hosted by WTAMU and include a free costume contest as well as Trick or Treating opportunities. Further, organizers expect vendors, horses, and an appearance by the WT mascot “Thunder.” The event is expected to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Amarillo National Center at 3301 SE 10th Ave.

On Saturday, with tickets starting at $19 and free for children six years old and younger, organizers announced that the Amarillo National Center will have the USTPA “Bull Bash III” at 6:30 p.m. According to information from the Tri-State Expo, over 30 of the best Bull Riders around the world will be set to participate, with world champions crowned after the final rounds. Seth Ward & The Silence will also perform a concert after the event.

via the United States Youth Team Penning Association

While the Trunk or Treat on Thursday is free to enter, tickets for Bull Bash III can be found online.