WTAMU Softball Talks National Championship

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Softball team claimed its 2nd Division II National Championship this last weekend after defeating Biola in Game 3, thanks in part to a great play made by a Freshman Lady Buff.
Watch the video at the top of the web story that covers the Lady Buffs as they reflect back on Gabriella Valforte’s monster hit in Game three that helped lift them to a national title.
