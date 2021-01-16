WTAMU Men’s & Women’s teams play host to UT Permian Basin

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Both the WTAMU Men’s and Women’s basketball teams played host to The UT Permian Basin Falcons on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the First United Bank Center in Canyon.

The Lady Buffs got things started first at 2 p.m., and they got started on the right foot. The Lady Buffs put up 18 points in the first period, and never finished below that for the remaining 3. The Lady Buffs rolled the Falcons in their match up, 83-64.

Their leading scorer, Lexy Hightower, went off for 22 points, while also going 3-7 from beyond the arc, and 9-15 from the field. Right behind her was Senior post, Abby Spurgin, who put up 16 points of her own.

The Men’s team got started at 4 p.m. and put up a great 1st half of their own. In the first half alone, The Buffs were able to put up 48 points, and went into the locker room at half up 12 points.

The leading scorer for the Buffs was their Junior guard, Joel (Jo Jo) Murray. Murray had 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals. Murray is no stranger to being the player of the game, and tonight with his 24 points he surpassed Maurice “Mo” Cheeks and Tez Dumars on the all-time scoring list.

Not to be forgotten was, WT’s other Junior Guard, Qua Grant, who went for his 3rd double-double of the season. Grant had 16 points, and 13 rebounds in their route of the Falcons, 88-77.