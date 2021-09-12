WTAMU Men’s & Women’s Soccer Dominates Their Weekend Opponents

CANYON, Texas (KCIT/KAMR)- West Texas A&M University’s soccer programs absolutely destroyed their opponents on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Pitch in Canyon.

The Men’s team started the day at 1 oh’ clock against #25 Northeastern State. The Buffs did fall behind early, after a corner kick lead to a header goal to put the Riverhawks up 1-0, but it was all Buffs following that as they went on to crush those Riverhawks, 5-1.

The Women’s team followed the men’s strong performance by what some would say, putting on an even better show. They welcomed the Adams State Lady Grizzlies and what happened next was just down right insane. The Lady Buffs basically took their lunch money, and showed them the door, as they came away with the 9-0 win.

Watch highlights from both the Buff’s men’s and women’s Saturday games in the video at the top of this web story.