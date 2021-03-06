WTAMU Men’s Basketball Win Record Fourth Straight LSC Championship

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Team claimed their fourth straight Lone Star Conference Championship on Saturday.

The monumental fourth straight LSC championship win was a record, as no other team in the LSC has ever done the same.

The win came over St. Edward’s on Tuesday, at the First United Bank Center, in a game that saw the Buffs come out on top, 108-89!

The Most Valuable Player of the Game went to the Junior Guard, Qua Grant. Grant had a team high 34 points and recorded 12 rebounds to register a double-double. Perhaps Grants most electric play of the night came in the first half.

With the clock winding down in the 1st, Grant pulled up at the buzzer to knock down a last second buzzer beating shot. To top it off Grant turned around after sinking the shot and ran straight into the locker room, channeling his inner Bo Jackson.

Other notable performances came from both, Junior Guard, Joel (Jo-Jo) Murray, and Sophomore Guard, Zach Toussaint. Murray and Toussaint combined for 38 points, and went 7-12 from beyond the arc.

The Buffs now will be gearing up for the 2021 NCAA South Central Regionals, as they earned the LSC’s automatic bid after winning the LSC title. They will learn their seed during the selection show scheduled for Sunday, March 7, at 9:30 p.m. CT.