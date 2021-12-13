WTAMU Men’s Basketball Team Rolls in ‘Community Game’ over Champions College

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Though it was a Monday morning basketball game for The West Texas A&M Men’s basketball team, the energy at the First united Bank Center was electric!

The reason for the electric atmosphere? Oh, only because of a 1,000 plus elementary students from the Texas Panhandle cheering on the Buffs after every basket.

Considering the game ended 121-40 in favor of WT, there wasn’t a whole lot of silence in the First United Bank Center.

The Buffs will now turn their attention to this weekend, as they travel to Nevada for the 2021 Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

Watch highlights from the Buffs ‘Community Game’ in the video at the top of this web story.