CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M men’s basketball team fell just short in the the Sweet 16 to Black Hills State, 68-67 after a failed buzzer beater on Tuesday night at the First United Bank Center.

WT senior, Damion Thornton went the length of the court with 3.9 seconds left in regulation to put up a beautiful mid-range jumper that managed to find the bottom of the net, however, the ball did not leave Thornton’s hands before the final buzzer sounded.

With the loss, The Buffs finish their season as Regional Finalists with an overall record of 27-7, with an impressive 15-1 home record.