WTAMU Men’s Basketball Claims No. 1 Seed in South Central Region

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team found out on Sunday that they would indeed be the number one seed in The South Central Region for the Division II Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

The Buffs have now claimed the #1 seed in the South Central Regionals for the fourth straight year.

WT helped their case for the number one seed after they defeated the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers, 108-89 in the Lone Star Conference Championship on Saturday in Canyon, making them LSC Champions for four straight years.

The Buffs will now play their first game of the Tournament on Sunday, March 14th in the Semi-finals at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. They will play the winner of the Regional Quarter finals game, played between #4 Southern Arkansas and #5 Dallas Baptist.