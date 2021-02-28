WTAMU Lady Buffs Softball Sweep Doubleheader Against Central Oklahoma

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Lady Buffs Softball team has been rolling this season and their domination continued on Sunday when they swept their doubleheader against Central Oklahoma.

WT is now sitting at 12-0 on their young season after besting The Central Oklahoma Bronchos at home in what was a doubleheader at Schaeffer Park.

The Lady Buffs started their first game of the series strong going up 5-1 in the bottom of the 4th over the Bronchos, but soon started to unravel.

The Bronchos added 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning when Allie Eicher homered off the foul pole to make the score 5-3. Central Oklahoma then added 2 more in the top of the 7th when Tarin Dubler hit a grounder to to left field that brought home two more runners to make it 5-5.

But the Buffs were able to pull it together in an extra inning when Shanna McBroom singled down the left line to bring home Delfin for the walk off, 6-5 win.

The Second game played out a lot differently.

The Lady Buffs got on the board early thanks to Alyx Cordell, who singled to center in the bottom of the 1st to bring home Ruby Salzman and Sydney Greeson to make it 2-0 WT .

Then Salzman hit a solo shot into right field for her 31st career homerun and add another run to the board, and The Lady Buffs were able to claim the second game, 7-3.

The Lady Buffs will now forward to their opening weekend of conference play as they face No. 4 UT Tyler on March 5in what will be a doubleheader. Game one of that doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Suddenlink Field in Tyler.