CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs Rolled past Texas Woman’s, 78-73 for what was a really good Regional Semifinal matchup to advance to the South Central Regional Tournament Championship on Saturday night.

The Lady Buffs will see The Lubbock Christian Chapparel’s on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. at the First United Bank Center for the chance to advance to the 2022 NCAA Division II Elite Eight.