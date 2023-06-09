CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Lone Star Conference announced Wednesday that Eleonora Curtabbi, a senior at West Texas A&M University, was selected as the LSC Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. Curtabbi who is originally from Turin, Italy was also named the USTFCCCA Regional Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

Curtabbi ended her collegiate track career as a national champion in the 3000-meter steeplechase helping the Lady Buffs finish third at the national championship. Curtabbi finished with an NCAA Division II record time of 10:22.76 making it her second consecutive year winning gold in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

Curtabbi also won the LSC title in the 3000-meter steeplechase and the 1500-meter. Although she has run her last race as a Lady Buff she will now go on and compete for her country, Italy, she explains to MyHighPlans.com in a recent interview.

Eleonora Curtabbi’s name is stamped in history twice running the 6th fastest time in NCAA DII history in the 3000m steeplechase, and the 22nd fastest in NCAA DII History in the 1500m. She also holds five school records at WTAMU.