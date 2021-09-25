WTAMU Buffs Football come up just short against #5 Colorado School of Mines

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Buffs Football team put up a great fight against #5 Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, but ended up falling just short of the win, 21-13.

The close loss saw WT’s quarterback, Nick Gerber, go 12-of-23 for 186 yards and one touchdown. It also saw Noah Bogardus catch four passes for 42 yards, and Hunter Kaufman snag two for 77 yards and a score.

On the running side, WT’s Khalil Harris finished the game with 15 rushes for 88 yards.

As far as their defense goes, Cole Oster led the way with 15 tackles (two solo), followed by JT Cavender with 14 (four solo).

Watch highlights from their game in the video at the top of the web story.