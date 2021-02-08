WTAMU Baseball Dominates in Their Opening Weekend

Watch highlights from the Buffs win over the Bison from Feb. 6, above.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M baseball team looked dominant in their opening weekend against The Oklahoma Baptist Bison, winning three of four of their games.

The WT Buffs hosted the Bison in a four game series, that spanned from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6.

The Buffs shut out the Bison 4-0 in the fist game, dropped the second game, 1-7 on Feb, 5. However, they turned things around in the third game, which was the second game of a double header on Friday when they won, 6-3.

They then finished strong on Saturday, Feb. 6 when they showed their true talent in a 9-3 win.